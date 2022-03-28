Law

84-year-old man faces trial for N20.7m fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Akeem Nafiu

 

An 84-year-old man, Fasasi Odubola Adebambo, had been arraigned by the police at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged N20.7 million fraud. Adebambo was arraigned alongside one, Ojobaro Lawal Kayode, before Justice Akintayo Aluko, on a 2-count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

 

The duo however denied the alleged offence upon their arraignment. Afterwards, police lawyer, Henry Obiaze, sought for a trial date and requested the remand of the defendants in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service. Responding,

 

defence lawyer, Yinka Farombi, pleaded with the court to release the defendants to him considering the age of the first defendant. He undertook to ensure their appearance in court for their trial.

 

In a Bench ruling, Justice Aluko acceded to Farombi’s request    and adjourned till June 28, for the hearing of the defendants bail motion and commencement of trial. In the charge marked FHCL/230c/2021, the defendants were said to have collected the money from a couple, Dr. & Mrs. Mbeledogu, under the guise of selling a property at Maryland Area of Lagos State, to them.

The offences allegedly committed by the defendants between January and February 2020 were said to have contravened Section 8 (a) and 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 3 of the same Act.

 

The 2-count charge reads: “That you Fasasi Odubola Adebambo ‘m’ and Ojobaro Lawal Kayode ‘m’ sometimes between the months of January and February, 2020 at Maryland within the jurisdiction of this Hon. Court did conspired together to commit felony to wit; obtaining money by false pretences and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

 

“That you Fasasi Odubola Adebambo ‘m’ and Ojobaro Lawal Kayode ‘m’ sometimes between January and February, 2020 at Maryland within the jurisdiction of this Hon. Court did by false pretence and with intent to defraud obtain the sum of Twenty Million, Seven Hundred Thousand Naira (N20,700,000.00) from Dr. & Mrs. Mbeledogu on the pretence that you have a property at Maryland which you want to sell to them and which you also know to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) and punishable under Section 3 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Police charge two with alleged stealing of N15m boat engines

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The police have arraigned a man, Audu Kingsley and a woman, Sheila Bazuaye, before a Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing two boat engines valued at N15 million.   Thetwodefendantswerearraignedalongside a firm, Haggadol Marine Nigeria Limited, before Chief Magistrate Adedaramola Paulonafive-countchargeof conspiracy, obtainingbyfalsepretence, stealing, perverting courseof justiceandwilfuldamage.   The defendants however denied […]
Law

#EndSARS: NBA, CISLAC, others push for police reforms, punitive sanction against offenders

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

For Nigeria to attain its potential of full development and prosperity which would make it a reference point among comity of nations; there is an urgent need to address issues being raised by agitators against police brutality and proponents of the ongoing unrest of #EndSARS in the country. Besides, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration should be […]
Law

Lagos residents get NGOs, NHRC’s free legal service

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu and John Chikezie

The Rights Enforcement and Public Law Centre (REPLACE) in partnership with the Rule of Law and Anti- Corruption Programme (ROLAC) of the British Council in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have embarked on a project of community sensitisation and provision of free legal aid clinics to vulnerable persons in Nigeria, particularly in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica