$85.8bn debt: Appeal Court unfreezes Seplat’s accounts

Author Akeem Nafiu

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division has suspended an order of Mareva injunction, which attached the accounts of an oil firm, Seplat Petroleum Development Company. The appellate court in its ruling overturned the decision of Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos that granted the mareva injunction last November 23, in a suit filed by a leading bank against Seplat over an alleged $85.8 billion debt. Other defendants in suit are: Cardinal Drilling Services Limited, Mr. Orjiako Ambrosie Bryant and Kalu Nwosu.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Joseph Ikyegh (presiding), supported by Justice Umaru Abubakar Sadiq and Justice Bayero Abdullahi-Mahmud, the court held that the mareva injunction granted by the lower court could cause irreparable damage to the operations of the appellant’s businesses.

Justice Ikyegh held that the fear entertained by Access bank that lifting the order would amount to treating substantive issues at interlocutory stage was unfounded and not based on facts.

