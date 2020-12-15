$85.8bn debt: Court declines firm’s application for accessing property

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday refused an oral application by an oil drilling firm, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, seeking access to its accounts and offices locked by a court order over an alleged $85.8 billion debt.

The judge turned down the request following objection to the application by Access Bank through its lawyer, Mr. Kunle Ogunba (SAN).

Access Bank, the plaintiff/ respondent in the suit, recently secured an ex-parte order from the court which shut Seplat’s premises and frozen its accounts in Nigeria and abroad following an outstanding loan of about $85.8 billion.

The court granted the interim order pending the hearing and final determination of a motion on notice filed in the suit. Seplat, Cardinal Drilling Services Ltd, Orjiako Ambrosie Bryant and Kalu Nwosu are the defendants/ applicants in the suit.

Upon being served with the order of court, the first defendant, Seplat alongside others filed an application dated 3rd December, 2020 seeking to discharge the orders.

The court heard the applications Thursday last week in a proceedings that took more than five hours. It also heard the plaintiff/ applicant’s application for Interlocutory injunction.

While awaiting the court’s ruling on the applications, Seplat filed another application dated 12th December, 2020, also seeking to discharge the same interim order

