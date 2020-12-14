Business

$85.8bn debt: Court declines oil firm’s application for access to property

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday refused an oral application by an oil drilling firm, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, seeking access to its accounts and offices which were locked by court order over an alleged $85.8 billion debt.

The judge turned down the request following objection to the application by Access Bank through its lawyer, Mr. Kunle Ogunba (SAN).

Access Bank, the plaintiff/respondent in the suit, recently secured an ex-parte order from the court which shut Seplat’s premises and froze its accounts in Nigeria and abroad, following an outstanding loan of about $85.8 billion.
The court granted the interim order pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice filed in the suit.
Seplat, Cardinal Drilling Services Ltd, Orjiako Ambrosie Bryant and Kalu Nwosu are the defendants/applicants in the suit.
Upon being served with the order of court, the first defendant, Seplat alongside others filed an application dated December 3, 2020 seeking to discharge the orders.
The court heard the applications last Thursday, in a proceedings that took more than five hours. It also heard the Plaintiff/Applicant’s application for Interlocutory injunction

While awaiting the court’s ruling on the applications, Seplat filed another application dated December 12, 2020, also seeking to discharge the same interim order.

Challenging this action, Ogunba, described it as “bizarre, unknown to our laws, unprofessional, speculative and utterly presumptions of the reserved ruling of the court”.

At Monday’s proceedings, SEPLAT’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmood (SAN) prayed the court to grant his client access to the offices and the accounts that were frozen pursuant to the order of court. He averred that Seplat had posted a bond of $20 million dollars as security.

