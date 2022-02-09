85 support groups back Anyim’s presidential bid

About 85 pressure groups yesterday threw their weight behind former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim’s bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The endorsement came at a solidarity rally in Abuja organised by the United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UBNI) in collaboration with the South West Coalition Group, South South Coalition Group and the Northern Coalition Group. Leader of the Coalition of Northern Groups for South East Presidency 2023,

Alhaji Suleiman Shehu, who addressed the gathering, traced the political history of Nigeria since Independence and said the South East was the only region yet to rule the country.

Shehu argued that having tasted the leadership of the other regions, it would only be fair that Nigerians support the South East to produce the President in 2023. “We have seen the leadership qualities of the North and the South West but we have not seen the leadership of the people from the South East.

What are we afraid of in electing a President from the South East? Peace, justice and fairness can never be attained without power rotation in Nigeria,” he said.

Dr Kayode Odeyemi, who led the South West Coalition to the rally, also emphasised the need for Nigerians to support not only to the South East as a zone but Anyim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) he described as the right man for the job.

