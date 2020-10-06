8,550 pupils for admission into Lagos Model colleges, upgraded schools

Following the directive by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reopen schools in the state, no fewer than 8,550 Primary Six pupils have written the 2020 Paper Pencil Test (PPT) entrance examination (screening test) into Lagos State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools in 55 examination centres across the state.

The pupils were tested in two subjects; English Studies and Mathematics, at the various centres monitored by the officials of the Ministry of Education and the Lagos State Examinations Board.

Speaking on the conduct of examination at Vetland Senior Grammar school, Ifako- Ijaye and State Junior High School, Oyewole centres, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja described the exercise as smooth and hitch free in all the centres.

Adelaja, who spoke on behalf of the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, added that the pupils’ turnout for the examination was impressive, noting further that the pupils did not write examination, but that they were being screened.

“Our model colleges are for unique and intelligent pupils and only limited space is available for admission. I enjoin the pupils to do their best because 2020 admission into Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools would be strictly on merit. Indeed, only pupils who performed excellently would be offered admission,” she said.

The Commissioner, however, stressed further that the Paper Pencil Testing version for this year might be the last one to be conducted because the state government, according to her, is doing everything possible to conduct the next year examination through the use of Computer Based Testing.

She added that the state government planned to integrate and drive technology in the system, saying as a result of this, education had been in the front burner of the government’s THEMES Agenda for Education and Technology.

“The administration of Governor Babajde Sanwo- Olu has placed a premium on the education sector. We should also note that a sizable budget allocation has been earmarked for education to address the issue of infrastructural deficiency and to get a new set of computers, scanners in our public schools,”

Adefisayo noted. In a statement by the Public Affairs Officer for Lagos State Examinations Board, Bakare Fatai, he quoted the Commissioner, as advising parents and guardians to expose their children and wards to the use of technology, adding that there are various educational applications that would enhance innovation, creativity and talents if properly tapped into by the children.

She also admonished the parents to acquaint their children with the use of computers as it would boost e-learning

