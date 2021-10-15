8,660 benefit as Sanwo-Olu earmarks 1bn for scholarship, bursary schemes

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved N1 billion for bursary and scholarship schemes to assist indigent students of the state. He said the gesture is to enable such students complete their education in any institution of their choice.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Omotayo Fakolujo, who disclosed this yesterday, said about 8,660 have benefited from the over 900 million spent so far on bursaries and scholarships to those indigents who applied for the state’s scholarship. Briefing journalists on the activities of the board, Fakolujo said that in the last three years, the Lagos State Scholarship Board has been performing systematically, especially in the sale of forms and payment of awards. He added that in the academic year 2017/2018, the total number of students that benefitted from the state’s bursary were 7,248.

