News

8,660 benefit as Sanwo-Olu earmarks 1bn for scholarship, bursary schemes

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved N1 billion for bursary and scholarship schemes to assist indigent students of the state. He said the gesture is to enable such students complete their education in any institution of their choice.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Omotayo Fakolujo, who disclosed this yesterday, said about 8,660 have benefited from the over 900 million spent so far on bursaries and scholarships to those indigents who applied for the state’s scholarship. Briefing journalists on the activities of the board, Fakolujo said that in the last three years, the Lagos State Scholarship Board has been performing systematically, especially in the sale of forms and payment of awards. He added that in the academic year 2017/2018, the total number of students that benefitted from the state’s bursary were 7,248.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC decries FG’s absence in Taraba

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday decried the absence of the Federal Government in the state.   Chairman of the party in the state, Ibrahim Elsudi, made this claim when the party’s stakeholders visited the chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala […]
News

Planned terrorist attack: Preventive, pre-emptive intels ongoing – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to frustrate reported plans by suspected terrorist elements, to attack targeted locations in the Federal Capital Territory and some adjoining states. It assured that both “preventive and pre-emptive intelligence are ongoing”, to ensure safety of lives and property in the concerned areas, and the country in general. According to […]
News

PGF DG: Electing new APC leaders not solution to crisis

Posted on Author johnchuks Onuanyim

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has advised against electing new National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Lukman, in a letter he wrote to the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on the way to pilot the party said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica