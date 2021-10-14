Metro & Crime

8,660 benefit as Sanwo-Olu earmarks N1bn for scholarships, bursaries

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…Board to honour 40 first class students

Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the sum of N1 billion for bursary and scholarships to assist the indigent students in the state to enable them complete their education in any institution of their choices.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, Omotayo Fakolujo, who disclosed this, said that about 8,660 beneficiaries have also benefited from from the over 900million spent so far on the bursaries and scholarships to those indigents who applied for the state’s scholarship.

Briefing journalists on the activities of the board, Fakolujo said that in the last three years, the Lagos State Scholarship Board has been performing in a gradual and systematic way, especially in the sales of forms and payment of awards.

He added that in the academic year of 2017/2018 the total number of students that benefitted from the bursary award was 7,248.

He said: “These figure includes beneficiaries from Law School and Maritime Academy, Oron, Cross River State. Each beneficiary received monetary award
according to their course of studies. Total sum of N100, 169,725  was approved and released by the
Government and it had been expended accordingly.”

He urged more Lagosians to apply for the scholarship scheme, saying that the government was ready to assist and empower citizens who are genuinely desirous of education but having financial challenges.

Fakolujo added: “Socal Scholarship category, 1,228 students benefitted from the scheme. This covers  undergraduates, Masters and PhD
students in all the tertiary institutions. The sum of N152, 088,
390 was expended on the awardees. Foreign scholarships account for three beneficiaries with the sum of N19, 705, 511 expended in accordance with the course of studies.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, army snubs Lagos #EndSARS panel

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Army has again failed to appear before the Lagos state judicial panel on ”#EndSARS”. The panel was set up to investigate allegations of police brutality and the incident of October 20, 2020 where soldiers opened fire on protesters at the Lekki tollgate. The army was expected to appear on Saturday to respond […]
Metro & Crime

Kano: Gunmen mount roadblock, abduct three, injure others

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

Armed men believed to be kidnappers have taken over Falgore Forest in Kano State where they mounted roadblock and are terrorising motorists. This came barely two months after the lunch of a multi-million Naira well-fortified military formation at Falgore Forest.   Already reports say three persons were abducted by the kidnappers while several other motorists […]
Metro & Crime

150 ex-militants lay down arms in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

No fewer than 150 ex-militants from Cross River State on Tuesday surrendered their arms to the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM). The ceremony, which took place at the State Police Command located at Diamond Hill, Calabar, witnessed the ex-militant laying down their arms to embrace amnesty, while security officials watched. Speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica