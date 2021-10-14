8,660 benefit as Sanwo-Olu earmarks N1bn for scholarships, bursaries

…Board to honour 40 first class students

Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the sum of N1 billion for bursary and scholarships to assist the indigent students in the state to enable them complete their education in any institution of their choices.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, Omotayo Fakolujo, who disclosed this, said that about 8,660 beneficiaries have also benefited from from the over 900million spent so far on the bursaries and scholarships to those indigents who applied for the state’s scholarship.

Briefing journalists on the activities of the board, Fakolujo said that in the last three years, the Lagos State Scholarship Board has been performing in a gradual and systematic way, especially in the sales of forms and payment of awards.

He added that in the academic year of 2017/2018 the total number of students that benefitted from the bursary award was 7,248.

He said: “These figure includes beneficiaries from Law School and Maritime Academy, Oron, Cross River State. Each beneficiary received monetary award

according to their course of studies. Total sum of N100, 169,725 was approved and released by the

Government and it had been expended accordingly.”

He urged more Lagosians to apply for the scholarship scheme, saying that the government was ready to assist and empower citizens who are genuinely desirous of education but having financial challenges.

Fakolujo added: “Socal Scholarship category, 1,228 students benefitted from the scheme. This covers undergraduates, Masters and PhD

students in all the tertiary institutions. The sum of N152, 088,

390 was expended on the awardees. Foreign scholarships account for three beneficiaries with the sum of N19, 705, 511 expended in accordance with the course of studies.”

Like this: Like Loading...