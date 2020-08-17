87 jostle for Delta LG polls

Dominic Adewole ASABA Over 87 aspirants have swung into intensive consultations ahead of the chairmanship positions of the 25 Local Government Areas in Delta State.

In Ughelli axis, the stronghold of the Deputy Senate President, Olorogun Ovie Omo-Agege, over 10 chairmanship hopefuls on the platform of the All P rogressives Congress (APC) and other opposition parties have engaged in hitech permutations.

A chairmanship aspirant from Jesse, Ethiope West council area, Comrade Israel Obukohwo Tatsemi, has consulted on quality representation to the people of the area if elected. Tatsemi at the home of the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Hon John Nani at Jesse, appealed for support from the leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the locality.

He said he joined the race to deliver qualitative education and attract infrastructural development to the council area.

He said: “If I clinch the position, I will domesticate the SMART agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa through job creation, provision of social amenities and run an allinclusive administration.”

While Tatsemi promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him by the electorates if voted to represent at the third tier of government, APC aspirants at Delta Central Senatorial district of the state, have threatened zero vote for the ruling PDP in the election.

