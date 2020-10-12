870,568 voters shun poll as Akeredolu is re-elected

Less than half of eligible voters in Ondo State decided the outcome of the October 10, 2020 Ondo State governorship election as 292,830 voters reelected the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for a second term in office.

Out of the 1,822,346 registered voters in Ondo State, 1,478,460 were eligible to vote – those that collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), but only 607,892 voters turned up for Saturday’s election in which Akeredolu was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling the highest number of votes amongst the 17 contestants.

A further breakdown of the figure showed that 870,568 eligible voters shunned the polls even as data released by INEC indicated that valid votes stood at 572,745, while rejected votes was 18,438 with cancelled votes pegged at 16,709.

Prof. Abel Olayinka, the Returning Officer of INEC, who is also the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, said that Akeredolu got 292,830 votes to defeat Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a margin of 97,039 votes. Jegede’s PDP got 195,791 votes while Ajayi Agboola of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got 69,127 votes.

The total votes of the other 14 political parties who participated in the election are: Accord Party (AP), 292 votes; Action Alliance (AA), 93 votes; African Action Congress (AAC), 814 votes; African Democratic Congress (ADC), 2,440 votes; ADP, 3,464 votes; APGA, 271 votes; APM, 309 votes and APP, 527 votes. Others are: LP, 1,977 votes; NNPP, 222 votes; NRM, 468 votes; PRP, 669 votes; SDP, 3,053 votes and YPP, 398 votes. Olayinka explained that Akeredolu secured the highest number of votes among other candidates and scored 25 per cent in all 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs). “Oluwarotimi Akeredolu secured the highest number of votes among the 17 contestants.

He was expected to score 25 per cent of votes in 12 LGAs, but he scored 25 per cent in all 18 LGAs in the state. “Moreover, the margin of lead, that is the difference between his votes and the candidate who came second, is higher than the number of cancelled votes.

“So, consequently, having satisfied the requirements of the law, I hereby declare Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the winner, and is hereby returned elected,” he said.

Akeredolu, who was seeking a second term as the governor of Ondo state, defeated Jegede with a margin of 97,039 votes. Akeredolu won in 15 of 18 LGAs of the state, while Jegede won the remaining three LGAs.

Akeredolu, who hails from Owo in the Northern Senatorial District of the state, won all the six local governments of the senatorial district. The governor, who also cleared the entire six council areas of Ondo South Senatorial District, was able to snatch three local government areas in the Central Senatorial District where Jegede, as well as former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, hail from.

Jegede won in only three local governments (Akure North, Akure South and Ifedore) within the Central Senatorial District. Agboola Ajayi, candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, who is the present deputy governor of the state, did not win any LGA, and came a distant third.

Ajayi failed to win his local government of Ese- Odo. Ajayi scored 4,760 votes as against Akeredolu who polled a massive 13,383 votes. Also, the former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, who is the National Leader of ZLP, lost his local government to the APC. In Mimiko’s Ondo West Local Government, ZLP scored 10,159 votes while APC polled 15,977 votes.

Akeredolu won in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo; Irele; Akoko North East; Akoko South-West; Akoko North West; Ondo East; Owo; Idanre; Akoko South East; Odigbo; Ondo West; Okitipupa; Ese-Odo, and Ilaje LGAs. Jegede of the PDP won in Akure South, Akure North, and Ifedore LGAs, while ZLP did not win in any LGA. The breakdown of the results showed that Akeredolu scored 13,278 votes in Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo LGA to beat Jegede and Ajayi, who polled 9,231 and 1,971 votes respectively.

In Irele LGA, Akeredolu won with 12,643 votes, followed by Ajayi, who polled 5,904 votes ahead of Jegede, who scored 5,493 votes. Akeredolu also won in Akoko North-East LGA with a total of 16,572 votes, while Jegede and Ajayi tagged along with 8,380 and 3,532 votes respectively.

Similarly, the APC candidate won in Akoko South- West LGA with 21,232 votes, followed by the PDP candidate, who polled a total of 15,055 votes, while their ZLP counterpart scored 2,775 votes. The story was not different in Akoko North-West Local Government area, where Akeredolu garnered 15,809 votes, with Jegede having 10,320 votes and Ajayi 3,221.

Akeredolu also won in Ondo East LGA with 6,485 votes, closely followed by the candidates of the PDP and the ZLP, who polled 4,049 and 3,221 votes respectively. It was a landslide victory for Akeredolu in his Owo LGA, where he garnered a total of 35,957 votes to beat Jegede of the PDP, who scored 5,311, and Ajayi of the ZLP, who scored 408 votes. Also in Idanre LGA, APC won with a total of 11,286 votes, PDP 7,499 and ZLP 3,623.

The APC candidate also recorded victory in Akoko South-East LGA with a total of 9,419 votes over candidates of the PDP and ZLP, who scored 4,003 and 2,004 votes respectively.

Also in Okitipupa LGA, APC scored 19,266 votes, PDP 10,367, while ZLP scored 10,120. In Ose LGA, APC got 15,122, PDP got 8,421 while ZLP got 1,083 votes. In Ondo West LGA, APC had 15,977 votes; PDP 10,627 votes and ZLP 10,159.

In Odigbo LGA, APC got 23,571; PDP 9,485, and ZLP 6,540 votes. In Ilaje LGA, APC had 26,657; PDP had 11,218 while ZLP had 4,405 votes.

Also, in Ese-Odo LGA, APC had 13,383; PDP 4,680; while ZLP had 4,760. It was, however, a different story in Akure LGA, where Jegede of the PDP recorded a resounding victory with a total of 47,627 votes to beat Akeredolu of the APC, who polled 17,277 votes and Ajayi of the ZLP. Certificate of return will be issued to Governor Akeredolu tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has described his victory at the poll as the statement of the people’s assessment of the performance of his administration in the last three and a half years. According to the governor, the support he got from the people of the state was a reward for hard work, dedication and patriotism.

Akeredolu, in his victory speech, stated that: “The renewal of our mandate in this election is an eloquent testimony to the degree of acceptance by you, the good people of Ondo State. “It affirms that the confidence reposed in our administration remains unshaken. It is a statement on your assessment of our performance in the last three and a half years. It is unequivocal, direct, inspiring and soul lifting.

“It is awesome. It is a reward for hard work, dedication, focus, honesty and patriotism. It is also a challenge to us for rededication to service in the interest of our people. On this, we shall not relent.” The governor added that: “We set out on the first leg of this political adventure with the determination to make the whole state our constituency. We have not relented on our mission to bridge the huge infrastructural deficit inherited on assumption of office.

“We hold the axiom as evident that the welfare of the people should be the only justification for the existence of government. We have allowed this admonition to be the guiding principle of governance. We are elated to receive a scorecard through this state-wide plebiscite.

“The resounding victory of our great party, the APC, throws an open challenge to all stakeholders not to choose the path of complacency. We have noted the few dissenting voices of protest in this referendum. We heard them loud and clear. We intend to address genuine grievances. We shall continue to focus on the development of our God-given space, the Sunshine State.”

