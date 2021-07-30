News

$875m arms deal with US is fake news – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government says it is not aware of any $875 million arms deal with the United States which is being blocked by some lawmakers in that country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the purported arms deal reported in some sections of the local media as “fake news”.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, the minister said there was no contract of such nature and sum between Nigeria and the US.

“There is no contract of arms between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United States of America today apart from the 12 Super Tucano attack airplanes of which six had been delivered.

“We are quite satisfied with the progress and cooperation that we received from the government of the US on this issue.

“As a matter of fact, six of the Tucano airplanes will be launched on August 3.

“We are not aware of the so called $875 million arms contract or some helicopters which they said some lawmakers in the US are trying to persuade the president of the US not to honour

“The relationship between Nigeria and the US is smooth and waxing stronger,” he said.

The reports in some sections of the media had claimed that influential U.S. lawmakers were masterminding a hold on a proposed sale of ammunition and attack helicopters to Nigeria over allegations of human rights abuses and anti-democratic actions of the present administration.

The report listed the blocked proposed sale to include 12 AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters accompanied by defence systems, 28 helicopter engines produced by GE Aviation and 14 military-grade aircraft navigation systems made by Honeywell.

Reporter

