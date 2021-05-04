News

89 husbands beaten by wives as Lagos records 753 domestic violence cases

The Lagos State Tuesday raised the alarm over increasing domestic violence in the state, saying that it recorded 89 cases of husbands  or men who were either beaten up by their wives or harassed by the female gender between 2020 and 2021 while over 664 of such cases were also reported by women and house wives.

 

The government, which said most of the cases were reported to the state’s Ministry of Justice and the police, said that 46 men reported the cases at the state’s Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) in 2020 alone, while 43 men made similar complaints in 2021.

 

Speaking at the 2021 briefing to commemorate the second year of the office of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Cecilia Bolaji Dada, who disclosed this, lamented that domestic violence cases are on the rise.

