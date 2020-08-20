News

’89 medical doctors collecting double salaries in Bauchi

The Bauchi State government yesterday said it has discovered no fewer than eighty nine medical doctors who are working somewhere else and are still on the pay roll of state. This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim, immediately after an executive meeting yesterday He said a lot of anomalies had been discovered in the state’s nominal and payrolls to the extent that senior civil servants employed their unborn wards and other minors into government work without due process.

The commissioner also said that some civil servants were also discovered paying themselves double salaries and more. He further hinted that the state government had approved two road construction works from Gingongo, Bakaro to Malam Gone and Kofar Wambai Railway road at the cost of 800 million.

