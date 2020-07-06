Baba Negedu
Elder statesman and
former Governor of
Kaduna State, Balarabe
Musa and Labour Party
(LP) governorship candidate
in the last election in
Kwara State, Comrade Issa
Aremu, yesterday threw
their weight behind the
formation of the National
Consultative Front (NCF)
by some Nigerians.
The duo disclosed that
the movement is a welcome
development and called on
well meaning Nigerians to
come on board and rescue
the country.
Musa and Aremu spoke
at a press conference in Kaduna
to register their support
for the movement, adding
that the brains behind
its formation were capable
of rescuing Nigeria from
the present socio-political
retrogression.
They also charged those
that have come up to say they
were not consulted to join the
movement in the task of rescuing
the country from the
present crop of leaders.
According to Musa: “I,
first of all, became aware of
this group from the newspaper,
I read about a week or so
ago. When I saw the names
behind this movement, I became
interested, and happy
about it.
“In the Second Republic,
we, (nine governors) from different
political parties formed
similar movement where we
constantly attacked negative
tendencies of the state of the
nation, and what should be
done.
“We called ourselves Progressive
Governors, calling
and attending meetings to
attack National Party of Nigeria
(NPN), the then ruling
party over
