Baba Negedu

KADUNA

Elder statesman and

former Governor of

Kaduna State, Balarabe

Musa and Labour Party

(LP) governorship candidate

in the last election in

Kwara State, Comrade Issa

Aremu, yesterday threw

their weight behind the

formation of the National

Consultative Front (NCF)

by some Nigerians.

The duo disclosed that

the movement is a welcome

development and called on

well meaning Nigerians to

come on board and rescue

the country.

Musa and Aremu spoke

at a press conference in Kaduna

to register their support

for the movement, adding

that the brains behind

its formation were capable

of rescuing Nigeria from

the present socio-political

retrogression.

They also charged those

that have come up to say they

were not consulted to join the

movement in the task of rescuing

the country from the

present crop of leaders.

According to Musa: “I,

first of all, became aware of

this group from the newspaper,

I read about a week or so

ago. When I saw the names

behind this movement, I became

interested, and happy

about it.

“In the Second Republic,

we, (nine governors) from different

political parties formed

similar movement where we

constantly attacked negative

tendencies of the state of the

nation, and what should be

done.

“We called ourselves Progressive

Governors, calling

and attending meetings to

attack National Party of Nigeria

(NPN), the then ruling

party over

Like this: Like Loading...