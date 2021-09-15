News

8m benefit from Conditional Cash Transfer, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that about 8 million poor Nigerians from 1.6 million households have benefitted from the government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Programme. Buhari made this disclosure yesterday in his virtual comments at the opening ceremony of the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, at the event also disclosed that the N15 trillion Infrastructure Fund, to be managed by private infrastructure fund managers, would be officially launched by October this year. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President added that N300 billion has so far been disbursed to farmers while disclosing that the National Social Register of poor and vulnerable Nigerians had 32.6 million persons from 7 million poor and vulnerable households in the country.

Imploring bankers to play a stronger role in improving livelihoods, Buhari urged them to also leverage on the available business opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to improve the nation’s economy.

While noting that his government’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) remained the biggest in Sub-Saharan Africa and one of the largest in the world, the President said his intervention in the agricultural sector with the Anchor Borrowers Program and the release of N300 billion to 3.1 million farmers across the country, has made it possible for them to produce 80% of rice being consumed locally. According to him, other programs initiated by his administration to make life comfortable for the people include the Solar Power Naija project aimed at delivering 5 million offgrid solar connections to households and the Family Homes Fund, a social housing programme incorporated by the government to provide affordable homes to the people.

He commended the financial services industry for its interventions and contributions towards the promotion of financial inclusion and literacy in the country, especially the roles played by the banks in fostering economic growth of the country. With the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports which revealed that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product grew 5.01 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, Buhari urged the bankers to leverage on abundant business opportunities to grow the economy.

