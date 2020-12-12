8m youths to fall into poverty category, says Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday expressed fears that if care is not taken, eight million Nigerian youths would fall into the poverty level. Obi, who disclosed this at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth summit in Awka, recalled that the World Bank recently announced that by next year eleven million Nigerians would fall into poverty.

He added that if added to the already ninety nine million Nigerians already in poverty it brings the total figure to 110 million Nigerians. “Already we have ninety nine million Nigerians in poverty and when you add it to the eleven million it becomes 110 million and out of that number eight million would be the Nigerian youths,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, said the essence of the youth summit is to interface with the Nigerian youths about the state of the country as it affects the youths.

“The summit is to build capacity among the future leaders of the country, adding that the youths are catalysts towards the socioeconomic and political development of the country. Speaking earlier, the National Youth Leader of the PDP, Mr Udeh Okoye, said the party, while in office, empowered a lot of youths and was youth friendly in the political appointments which saw the youths as key players in the governance of the country.

Minority Senate Leader, Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe, urged the youths to remain focused in the 2023 general elections, adding that the only way future of the Nigerian youths could be assured is for them to support the party.

Like this: Like Loading...