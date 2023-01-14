Arts & Entertainments

8th Afrima award holds tomorrow in Dakar

With the highly anticipated eighth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged; ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal, tomorrow Senegalese-French actor and comedian, Ahmed Sylla, Cameroonian actress and broadcaster, Sophy Aiida and South African screen gem, model and presenter, Pearl Thusi, have been unveiled as the hosts of the event. Speaking on the event that will be held at the 15,000-capacity Dakar Arena, AFRIMA’s Regional Manager for Northern Africa, Janette Haddadi, noted that the trio were “a blend of wits, charisma and humour” to help boost the experience of the award ceremony. According to her; “These are fantastic choices. They have the maturity needed for a global event like this, and they also have the humour, wits, and charisma needed to cater to all age brackets.

The Teranga Edition is special, so we curated it to keep the magic alive at the show.” The 8th Afrima award will see the likes of Simi, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Asa and other female artistes battle in the Best Female Artiste in Western Africa category while the likes of Black Sherif, Burna Boy, Fireboy, Kizz Daniel and Wizkid will battle in the Best Male Artiste in West Africa category. The award is expected to be televised live by 104 T V stations to over 84 countries worldwide.

 

