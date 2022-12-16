Arts & Entertainments

8th AFRIMA: Senegalese govt, organisers unveil programme of event

Posted on

Ahead of the 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ billed to hold in Dakar, Senegal, organisers of the award in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism in Senegal have unveiled the program of events for the annual celebration of the Africa which is expected to hold between January 12-15, 2023.

AFRIMA, which is the pinnacle of recognition for African music globally, is poised to ensure that the annual 4-day festival is broadcast to music lovers and stakeholders in over 84 countries across the globe. Senegalese Minister of Tourism, H.E. Alioune Sarr, represented by Souleymane Bakhayoko, reiterated its commitment to achieving the joint objectives of the AU and AFRIMA, by utilising music as a tool to develop Africa’s creative economy.

He further lauded the efforts of the AFRIMA team, noting that the government of Senegal was fully ready to ensure the success of the 8th AFRIMA aka ‘The Teranga Edition.’ As announced at the conference, the delegates are expected to arrive on January 11, 2023. The AFRIMA ceremony is scheduled to kick-start fully on Thursday January 12, 2023, with a Host Country Tour, School visit and gift presentation (as part of AFRIMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility), as well as a Welcome Soiree in the evening, in Dakar. The 4-day event continues on Friday January 13, 2023, with the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) at the Grand Theatre, in Dakar.

The AMBS is Africa’s largest gathering of creative professionals in the music industry and it features workshops and panel discussions on issues and opportunities within the African music industry. The 8th AFRIMA will continue with high momentum at the AFRIMA Music Village at the Grand Theatre, which will be a free-to-enter concert featuring live performances from the biggest music stars across the continent.

On the eve of the awards ceremony, on Saturday January 14, 2023, the events will begin with Main rehearsals, Media engagements and a Courtesy Visit to the President of Senegal. There will also be a live recording booth at the venue for musicians across all five regions of the continent, and in the diaspora, to explore for collaborative recordings. The day’s activities will climax with a Nominees exclusive party.

 

Our Reporters

