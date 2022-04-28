News

8th AMVCAs: Voting set to close April

Posted on

Voting for the 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards closes tomorrow, April 29. Voting opened on March 19, following the announcement of nominees during the live broadcast on all Africa Magic Channels. The categories open for voting include Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series); Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/ TV Series); Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series); Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/ TV Series); Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series); Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series); Best Short Film or Online Video, Best Online Social Content Creator, Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series, and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series. Some of the nominees include Funke Akindele, nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy category for her performance in Omo Ghetto (The Saga); Nancy Isime nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in the movie Superstar.

 

Our Reporters

