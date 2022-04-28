8th AMVCAs: Voting set to close April

Voting for the 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards closes tomorrow, April 29. Voting opened on March 19, following the announcement of nominees during the live broadcast on all Africa Magic Channels. The categories open for voting include Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series); Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/ TV Series); Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series); Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/ TV Series); Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series); Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series); Best Short Film or Online Video, Best Online Social Content Creator, Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series, and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series. Some of the nominees include Funke Akindele, nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy category for her performance in Omo Ghetto (The Saga); Nancy Isime nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in the movie Superstar.
Related Articles
Intels faults Atiku, denies political influence on business
Intels Nigeria Limited has said that its business has not been hindered by political influence from the Muhammadu Buhari’s government. The company made the clarification in a statement issued yesterday against the backdrop of the position of former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, on his decision to divest his $60 million worth of shares in the company. […]
Buhari felicitates with oil mogul, Ikpea at 64
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with oil and gas industry investor, Chief Leemon Ikpea, as he turns 64 today. In a release signed by his spokesman, Femi Asesina, the President noted that Ikpea had, through the grace of God, and hard work, risen from modest beginnings to the topmost rungs of the business ladder, commending […]
…mulls forex restriction on sugar, wheat import
Dangote invests $500m in sugarcane farm Sugar and wheat may be the next food items to be included in Central Bank of Nigeria’s foreign exchange (forex) restriction list, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed yesterday in Awe Local Government Area of Nassarawa State. Emefiele made the position known while touring the 60,000 hectares sugarcane plantation […]
