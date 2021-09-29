8th Nigeria Pitch Awards for March 2022

Organisers of the annual Nigeria Pitch Awards have scheduled the 8th edition of the event for March 2022. According to the President of the awards, Shina Phillips, the voting for the edition will commence on October 8, 2021.

Phillips told newsmen on Tuesday that the major highlight of the event would be the presentation of Special Achievement Awards to well-meaning Nigerians including the First Lady, Aisha Buhari “for her hosting the of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.” “Others to be honoured are Daniel Amokachi, the Senior Special Assistant to President on Sports who played a pivotal and historic role in Nigeria’s first appearance at the World Cup; and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick for his contribution to the advancement of the game in the country.”

Like this: Like Loading...