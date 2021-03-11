News

$9.8m Cash: EFCC seeks to amend charges against ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday approached the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja with an application seeking to amend the criminal charge filed against a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Andrew Yakubu. Yakubu was arraigned before Justice Ahmed Mohammed on March 16, 2017 on a six-count charge of fraud, having admitted owning over $9.8 million cash found in a house that also belongs to him in Kaduna state. At a resumed trial, the prosecution counsel, Halima Shehu, informed the court of the application for amendment of the charge.

“My Lord, the matter today is for continuation of trial. However, we have an amended charge dated March 8, and filed on March 10, 2021. “The application is brought pursuant to Section 216(1) and (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“We humbly apply for the application to be granted for us to amend the charge” the EFCC lawyer stated. The prosecution counsel said she tried serving the amended charge on the defendant (Yakubu) through his counsel, A.A Usman, but he refused service. It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, had on April 24, 2020, unanimously made an order guiding further proceedings in the criminal trial. The appellate court had in its judgment on appeal by Yakubu, ordered the appellant to go back to the trial court and enter defence in respect of counts 3 and 4 of the charge.

Responding, Yakubu’s counsel, Usman admitted before the court that he refused service of the application to amend the charge. “I do confirm that we refused service of what has been described as an amended charge this morning. We did so with reasons” Usman stated.

Usman posited that the April 24, 2020, judgment of the Court of Appeal Abuja, had provided guide on the trial. “The case was remitted back to the trial court for the appellant (Yakubu) to enter defence in respect of counts 3 and 4 of the charge, and not counts 3 and 4 of an amended charge” Yakubu’s lawyer argued. In addition, Usman submitted that the court and parties in the matter are “bound to give effect to the order of the Court of Appeal which is extant”. He told the court that the purpose of the amended charge was “to undermine” the appeal before the Supreme Court in respect of the matter. Yakubu’s lawyer insisted that the proposed application by the EFCC counsel “is a deliberate attempt to delay proceedings in this trial.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Canada refuses to release emails with US over Huawei exec’s arrest

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canada has released as much information as it legally can about the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the government’s lawyers said on Monday, as she sought more confidential documents relating to her 2018 detention. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her […]
News

Bunkering: Our patrols led to arrests of suspects, vessels-FOC

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu, has said the relentless patrols in the discharge their duty, led to the arrests of some suspects, vessels and destruction of illegal facilities. Speaking at the end of the year ceremonial sunset for the Lagos area, an age old naval tradition aimed […]
News

Edo decides 2020: APC, PDP youths clash over alleged money-sharing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed Saturday morning in Edo. It was alleged that some APC youths attempted to share money but were resisted by their PDP counterparts. The incident occurred at a polling unit in Oredo Local Government Area. The footage of the incident shows […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica