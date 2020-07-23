$9.8m: Ex-NNPC GMD shuns cross-examination by EFCC

…says subject of question not before the court

A former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Andrew Yakubu, yesterday, refused to be cross examined by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on ground that the said question was not a subject matter before the court. The anti-graft agency is prosecuting Yakubu before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged $9.8 million fraud. At the resumed trial, Yakubu, through his counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN), told the court that Exhibit J, which the prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, planned to take him on was irrelevant to the case at hand.

The said Exhibit J borders on a case, which was instituted by the antigraft agency in 2016 before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba when Yakubu was GMD of NNPC. The case, which is still ongoing, involves an oil company, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Ltd., in which Yakubu was initially the 7th defendant in the suit and was later dropped to become the first prosecution witness in the matter bordering on illegal lifting of crude oil.

The EFCC had, in 2017, raided the residence of the ex-NNPC boss in Kaduna State and found $9,772,800 and 74,000 pounds in a safe. Yakubu was, however, arraigned on March 16, 2017 on six counts, but was ordered by the Court of Appeal to defend counts 3 and 4 which bordered on failure to make full disclosure of assets, receiving cash without going through a financial institution and intent to avoid a lawful transaction in alleged violation of Section 1(1) of the Money Laundering Act, 2011 and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the Act. When the matter was called, Abubakar told the court that the matter was for the continuation of the motion raised in respect of the cross-examination of the first defence witness (DW1 who is Yakubu)) relating to Exhibit J.

“It is very clear that the exhibit is relevant to counts 3 and 4. We further submit that the same Exhibit J is also relevant to some matters which DW1 has testified about both in evidence-in-chief and under cross-examination,” he said. Abubakar further argued that the exhibit would help in proving that the defendant had obtained an increase in his pecuniary resources for which he cannot satisfactorily account for. Responding, Raji disagreed with Abubakar on the authority cited, saying, “Sections 6, 7 and 8 of the Evidence Act do not drawany distinction between civil and criminal matters.”

He said though “there are sections in Evidence Act that are peculiar to either civil or criminal matters like Section 206,” Raji argued that Sections 6, 7 and 8 had no distinction as to whether a case is civil or criminal. He said since the Court of Appeal struck out counts 1 and 2 in the suit in respect of which Exhibit J was tendered implied that the exhibit was irrelevant in the present circumstance. Raji said, of what relevance was the allegation by Abubakar that the former GMD received an increased pecuniary resources he could not satisfactorily account for to counts 3 and 4. “This will be contrary to the Court of Appeal judgement,” he said. He submitted that it was wrong for Abubakar to want to prove whether there had been predicate offences or not through Exhibit J.

He said: “there is a distinction between a predicate offence and offence charged. “The evidence they want to establish under crossexamination through the Exhibit J is to prove the alleged predicate offence by his own admission. With this point alone, I want my lord to sustain our argument.” He told the court that since the Appeal Court judgement did not say that counts 3 and 4 had anything to do with Yakubu’s source of money showed that the exhibit was “totally irrelevant and anti-Court of Appeal judgement.” “I urge my lord to sustain our objection,” he said. The trial judge, Justice A. R Mohammed, after listening to parties adjourned the matter until October 15 for ruling on the motion and for trial continuation.

