Metro & Crime

9 die, 10 injured in Abuja auto crash, FRSC cautions drivers against night trips

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nine persons have been confirmed dead and 10 others injured in a fatal auto crash at Yangoji-Abaji Road, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Bisi Kazeem, confirmed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Kazeem said the crash which involved a Toyota Hiace with registration number KTG-450 KQ and Howo Sino truck took place along Yangoji-Abaji Road at about 6:05 a.m.

He said the bus was coming from Osun State while heading to Katsina State, but unfortunately crashed into a stationary Trailer. “Twenty-two people were involved in the crash. They

were all male. Ten were injured and nine were killed. First aid was given to two. “The FRSC recovered N3,170, six bags and four mobil phones. “The rescue was a joint team of zebra 6 Yangoji, zebra 6, 16 Abaji and police.

However, the injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Abaji by zebra 16 and police on patrol. “While the nine corpses were deposited at a mortuary in General Hospital, Kwali, Abuja and the Nigerian Police Force, (NPF) Kwali division has taken over the investigation,” he said.

Kazeem quoted the Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, as saying that the crash resulted from dangerous overtaking and eventual loss of control.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ibadan Circular Road: Oyo orders contractor from site after termination of contract

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The much- awaited Ibadan Circular Road intended to be completed and ease traffic congestion in the Ibadan metropolis has suffered another setback as the Oyo State government Thursday announced termination of the contract with the contractor handling it over poor and slow performance. Upon assumption of office on May 29, 2019, the Engr. Seyi Makinde […]
Metro & Crime

Tanker Inferno: Okowa lauds driver for heroics

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended Mr Ejiro Otarigho, driver of the petroleum truck that exploded at Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, on Saturday, for his uncommon heroism that averted a major disaster.   In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said that the bravery and patriotism-propelled […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kidnap Zamfara councillor, five others; demand N60m ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Six persons, including a former councillor have been kidnapped by bandits in Jangeme village of Wanke district of Gusau Local Government Area, Zamfara State.     Those kidnapped are, the former councillor for Wanke Ward, Hon Salmanu Ahmed, Aminu Sarki, Lawwali mai chemist, Yusha Jangeme, Malama Nafisa and Alhaji Anas. A younger brother to one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica