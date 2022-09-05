9 die, 10 injured in Abuja auto crash, FRSC cautions drivers against night trips

Nine persons have been confirmed dead and 10 others injured in a fatal auto crash at Yangoji-Abaji Road, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Bisi Kazeem, confirmed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Kazeem said the crash which involved a Toyota Hiace with registration number KTG-450 KQ and Howo Sino truck took place along Yangoji-Abaji Road at about 6:05 a.m.

He said the bus was coming from Osun State while heading to Katsina State, but unfortunately crashed into a stationary Trailer. “Twenty-two people were involved in the crash. They

were all male. Ten were injured and nine were killed. First aid was given to two. “The FRSC recovered N3,170, six bags and four mobil phones. “The rescue was a joint team of zebra 6 Yangoji, zebra 6, 16 Abaji and police.

However, the injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Abaji by zebra 16 and police on patrol. “While the nine corpses were deposited at a mortuary in General Hospital, Kwali, Abuja and the Nigerian Police Force, (NPF) Kwali division has taken over the investigation,” he said.

Kazeem quoted the Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, as saying that the crash resulted from dangerous overtaking and eventual loss of control.

