9 die, several injured as armed men attack Bagana in Kogi

No fewer than nine persons were on Tuesday night killed, when gunmen invaded the Bagana community in the Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State, leaving several other injured. The over eight years of violent clashes among the ethnic groups in the area was said to have been reawakened by the insatiable ambitions of some intruders taking advantage of the disunity of the original residents, to claim ownership and headship of Bagana. Attempt to resist the impostors and their mercenary fighters have led to the loss of over 300 lives and properties worth millions of naira as the bandits have turned the place into their area of “influence”, where they rob, loot, kidnap and kill wantonly. A source told New Telegraph that Tuesday attackers were believed to have sailed through the River Benue, berthed at Bagana River bank and started shooting sporadically, causing pandemonium with residents taking to their heels and seeking refuge either in the forest or nearby villages.

