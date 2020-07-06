Law

9 docked over land dispute in Anambra

o fewer than nine persons were arraigned before an Ogidi High Court, Anambra State at the weekend.

 

 

They were arraigned before Justice Iren Ndigwe for allegedly disposing a portion of land belonging to an Onitsha-based businessman, Chief Gibert Obi popularly known as Bravo.

 

 

The accused persons, who are all from Obosi in Idemili North council area of the state, allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

 

 

The accused persons, who are standing  trial before Justice Ndigwe of Ogidi High Court 3, risk jail terms  if found guilty of the alleged  criminal offence.

 

 

They are Ebuka Obidozie, Chukwudi Ukpabi, Chinedu Okafor and five others.

 

 

They are facing criminal charges of forceful access and damages of N60million property before the court in suit No HID/129/2004 between Chief Gilbert Obi vs Ebuka Obidozie and others.

 

 

When the matter came up  at the Ogidi High Court at the weekend,  prosecuting counsel, Mrs Franca ogbuli presented two witnesses to establish her case against the accused persons.

 

 

The witnesses are the son and a cousin to the late Chief Obiokwu, who allegedly sold the said land to Obi.

 

 

Also tendered were two letters addressed to Charlse Obiokwu of Umuota village Obosi through PW1 and PW2.

 

 

However, the trial judge after hearing arguments of the defence counsel, G. C .Igbokwe SAN on the admissibility of the document overruled the defence counsel and admitted it as exhibit before the court.

 

 

The matter was later adjourned till 15th July, 2020 for further hearing.

 

 

