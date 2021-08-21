News Top Stories

9 killed as bandits clash over ransom in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government yesterday disclosed that clashes over sharing of ransom has led to the death of nine bandits in the State. The clash took in Giwa local government area of the state. A statement by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said “Nemesis has caught up with two groups of armed bandits in Giwa local government who in a fratricidal gun duel killed nine of their fellows.”

Aruwan said, “Credible human intelligence networks informed the Kaduna State Government of the development, which was further corroborated by security agencies. “Intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.

“The cause of the fratricidal face-off is yet unclear, but was said to revolve around a disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms, during which one of the groups felt cheated. “Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe noted the report with thanks, and urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards the apprehending of criminal elements in the general area. “Investigations and security patrols are ongoing.”

