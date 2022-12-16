News

9 LGAs pledge to protect public power facilities in Abia

Chairmen of nine out of the 17 local government areas in Abia State supplied electric power by Geometric Power group have pledged to work more closely with both the power firm and security agencies to protect electric infrastructure in their domains, according to a statement by Aba Power Limited, a subsidiary of the group.

“Geometric Power is playing a critical role in the life of every person and business in Abia State and it is legally and morally incumbent on each of us as the chairman of the local government in his or her place to take the assignment seriously”, Aba Power managing director, Patrick Umeh, quoted the chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen (ALGON) in Abia State, Ike Anyatonwu, as saying in a statement he released after a meeting between the chairmen and Geometric Power representatives in Aba.

“Professor Bart Nnaji, the founder and chairman of Geometric Power, has done what no-one has done in the history of the Southeast”, continued Anyatonwu, who is also the chairman of Isiala Ngwa South LGA, said: “By establishing this world-class integrated power project in Abia State to provide constant, quality and affordable electricity to homes, offices and factories in the majority of local government areas in the state”.

 

