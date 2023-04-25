9 Nigerian Celebrities Sensual Videos Found In George Wade Custody

Following the arrest of the estranged lover of Empress Njamah, George Wade, reports have revealed that he has been in the custody of nine Nigerian celebrities’ nude videos.

According to the Liberian Police, George Wase has also scammed 20 Liberian women of their money and other valuables.

Another shocking revelation discovered from George Wade’s phone is a video call he had with a famous actress, Ini Edo including her passport in his possession.

A lot of female celebrities who have had an encounter with this man have their nudes and some of their personal belongings which have been submitted to the Liberian police, as few have gone to the police custody to check for their personal belongings.