9 wedding guests feared dead in road accident in Edo 

Nine out of 10 wedding guests were on Saturday feared killed in a road accident at Ekpon junction on the ever-busy Agbor-Ewohimi Road in  Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

 

The guests were travelling from Benin City to Ewatto in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state to attend a wedding ceremony of their friend and relation.

 

However, the bus conveying them collided with a trailer carrying cement to the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, killing nine of the guests on the spot.

The body of the deceased passengers, were said to have been taken to the mortuary, while the only survivor, a young boy of about 15 years, is said now to be in the intensive care in a hospital.

 

Most of the deceased were said to have hailed from Ewatto in Edo State.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safty Corps (FRSC), Edo Sector Command, Henry Benemesia, when contacted said five persons died at the spot, while others were taken  to the hospital and he was yet to confirm, if the other persons were dead.

 

Meanwhile as a result of the tragedy, angry youths in Ewatto Sunday reportedly set ablaze the truck whose driver was said to have escaped immediately the accident happened to avoid being lynched.

