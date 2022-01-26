Metro & Crime

9-year-old pupil accuses teacher of defiling her

A medical doctor, Dr Oyedeji Alagbe, yesterday narrated before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how a nine-year-old pupil (name withheld) revealed to him that she was defiled by her teacher.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alagbe made the revelation yesterday during the trial of Peter Jacob, a 33-yearold teacher, accused of a charge of defilement.

 

Led in evidence by lead prosecuting counsel, Mr Olusola Soneye, Alagbe a family physician and forensic examiner, said he was a consultant for the Mirabel Centre (a sexual assault referral center).

 

“The child was referred to the Mirabel Centre on Dec. 7, 2019 via the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command and I was mandated to carry out a forensic examination on her.

 

“In her verbal declaration, the child gave a brief account that one Mr Peter, a teacher in her school used to put his finger in her vagina. She used the term ‘wee-wee.’

 

“She said after which he will put his penis into her private part. The child identified a dummy penis which was shown to her. “She said he used to do this to her after school hours before the school bus would be ready and that he also used to threaten her,” he said.

 

The doctor said the mother of the child (name withheld) who accompanied her daughter had also revealed that she had repeatedly noticed that her daughter urinated uncontrollably. Alagbe noted that the mother also corroborated her daughter’s account of the defilement.

 

The doctor, in his testimony, revealed the findings of the physical examination of the minor. “I came to the conclusion that the vaginal and anal examination findings were in keeping with near recent and previous repeated forceful blunt penetration into her vagina and anus,” he said.

 

While being cross-examined by Ms Adedamola Abe, Alagbe said he had never met the defendant prior to giving his evidence. He noted that the defilement could have been done by the defendant or any other individual.

 

NAN reports that according to the prosecution, the defendant allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with the nine-year-old pupil sometime in 2019 at Thescol College, CMD road, Magodo, Lagos The offence violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case until Feb. 15 for continuation of trial

 

