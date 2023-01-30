90 candles for distinguished diplomat, Chief Anyaoku

On January 18 this year, a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Chukwuemeka Anyaoku turned 90. Congratulations and tributes have and are still flowing into the celebrant’s family for what could be termed the milestone of an age. New Telegraph joins Chief Anyaoku’s family, friends and wellwishers from across the world as well as the Government and people of Nigeria in congratulating the celebrant and wishing him many more years of vibrant health as well as continued service to humanity.

Chief Anyaoku’s 90 long years have proven to be exceedingly impactful on humanity. Nothing brings this claim to manifestation than the classification of the nonagenarian as a “Master of Quiet Diplomacy” by the first black President of South Africa, Mr. Nelson Mandela. Chief Anyaoku was born on January 18, 1933 in his hometown of Obosi in the present-day Anambra State.

The period of his birth was the era commonly referred to as the Silent Generation, pointing to those born between 1928 and 1945. The fact that the nonagenarian had a full grasp of Arts, Sciences and Social Sciences subjects, having attended the Merchant of Light Secondary School (MLSS) in Oba, Anambra State, qualified him to be called a balanced student. Chief Anyaoku turned out to be a splendid ambassador of his alma mater, the MLSS, through his diligent handling of his assigned subjects, in his initial place of employment, the Emmanuel College, Owerri, Imo State.

The celebrant exhibited a brilliance and magical appeal that could not be forgotten in the teaching of his assigned subjects which included English Language, Latin and Mathematics. Some of his colleagues would make a stopover at Chief Anyaoku’s class to observe his seamless dissection of the subjects at different times. New Telegraph recalls with nostalgic feelings the assiduous preparation of Chief Anyaoku’s lesson notes and deployment of the apt teaching methods, instructional materials and entry behaviours which helped make him a role model, as an educationist.

Chief Anyaoku, who joined Emmanuel College in1952, midway in his employment, gained admission into what was then known as the University College, Ibadan (now the University of Ibadan). He eventually studied Classics at the institution, graduating at the height of the nationalist struggle in 1959. His Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Honours Degree was awarded by the University of London, as the University College, Ibadan, was her overseas extension until 1962 when it metamorphosed into the University of Ibadan.

It was the era when immediate employment was a given. More so for an extraordinarily brilliant person who had earned a scholarship for his university education. The celebrant was absorbed by the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) in Lagos in 1959, the year of his graduation. Chief Anyaoku was sent to the CDC headquarters in London as an Executive Trainee, from where he went on course at the Royal for Public Administration, also in London. We also recall that 1962, was one of the major turning points in the celebrant’s life. Chief Anyaoku had accompanied his visiting boss, Lord Howick, who was the Chairman of the CDC, to a meeting with the nation’s first and only Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, on the CDC’s activities in West Africa, including Nigeria.

Impressed by Chief Anyaoku’s intelligence and oratorical delivery, Sir Balewa persuaded him to join the Nigerian Foreign Service, which became a reality in April, 1962, following a merit-based interview by the Federal Civil Service Commission. As the Personal Assistant of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of External Affairs, the celebrant helped bring to fruition on May 25, 1963 the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which has since become the African Union (AU). He spent three years as part of Nigeria’s Permanent Mission at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America (USA) from 1963 to 1966. His long and sparkling career at the London headquarters of the Commonwealth of Nations began in 1966 with his appointment as the Assistant Director (International Affairs).

Eleven years later in 1977, he was moved up to the position of Deputy Secretary-General. In 1983, he was invited home and appointed Minister of External Affairs. But following the overthrow of the government, he returned to his position as the Deputy Secretary-General. New Telegraph recalls with delight a further appreciation of the nonagenarian’s meritorious services when on October 24,1989, he was elected the third Commonwealth Secretary-General in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Chief Anyaoku was reelected to the same position for a second and final term in 1993 with effect from April 1, 1995. Different countries including Cameroon, Namibia, Madagascar, Lesotho and Trinidad and Tobago have conferred their highest national honours on the former Commonwealth Secretary-General. His country, Nigeria has honoured him with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) and Commander of the Order of Niger (CON).

The celebrant was equally honoured with special awards during the country’s Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary in 2010 and the Centenary Celebration of her 1914 Amalgamation in 2014. A professorial chair, known as Emeka Anyaoku Professor of Commonwealth Studies, was instituted at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies by the University of London. He was also appointed a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Study of Global Governance at the London School of Economics from 2000-2002. Chief Anyaoku, happily married with children and a holder of many traditional titles, has proven that hard work, diligence and commitment are the gateway to enduring success. New Telegraph enjoins Nigerians to embrace such values. Happy 90th birthday celebration to Chief Anyaoku.

