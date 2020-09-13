90 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours as NCDC confirms 160 new cases

Nigeria’s daily count of COVID-19 recoveries recorded a significant drop on Saturday with 90 persons discharged.

Although the total number of discharged patients has now exceeded 44,000, Saturday’s recovery count is the country’s lowest daily record since June 8, when 81 people were discharged.

At the time, a total of 4,040 people had recovered out of more than 12,000 persons confirmed to have contracted the virus.

However, four months after, while the number of confirmed infections increased to almost five times the previous figure, the recovery count has also risen significantly to more than 10 times the figure as of June 8.

Meanwhile, 160 new samples have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for September 12, 2020.

FCT and Plateau topped the list with 39 new infections each, followed by Lagos with 30 positive samples.

Saturday’s figure represented a slight decline from the daily count on Friday when 188 new cases were recorded.

Two people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on September 12, increasing the fatality toll to 1,078.

Out of 56,177 coronavirus infections recorded in the 36 states and the FCT, a total of 44,088 have now recovered, while 11,011 cases are still active.

BREAKDOWN

160 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-39

Plateau-39

Lagos-30

Kaduna-23

Katsina-7

Rivers-6

Oyo-6

Yobe-3

Benue-3

Bayelsa-1

Abia-1

Edo-1

Ekiti-1

*56,177 confirmed

44,088 discharged

1,078 deaths

