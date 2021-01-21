90% of deaths from HPV occur in developing nations

…as COVID-19 undermines gains of curbing cancers

As Nigeria joined other parts of the world to commemorate the Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, marked in January, the Executive Secretary of GivingTide International, Dr. Abia Nzelu, a physician, said 90 per cent of deaths from HPV occurred in developing nations like Nigeria, where women lack access to screening and early intervention. According to Nzelu, the January Cervical Cancer Awareness Month created an opportunity to raise awareness on the disease and to reflect on lasting solutions to this perennial prey on the lives of our precious wives, mothers and daughters in their prime.

Ninety-nine per cent of cervical cancer is linked to infection with human papilloma virus (HPV), an extremely common virus that affects 630 million people globally and is transmitted through sexual contact. HPV is also responsible for cancer in other parts of the body, including the vulva, vagina, penis, scrotum, anus, perineum, conjunctival of the eye, mouth and throat. However, cervical cancer accounts for 84 per cent of all HPV-associated cancers.

Most Nigerians are oblivious of HPV and cervical cancer, a silent killer which disproportionately devastates women in the developing world, but is a disappearing disease in the developed world, where appropriate steps have been taken. Cervical cancer develops in a woman’s cervix (the opening of the womb).

Cervical cancer is virtually 100 per cent preventable and also curable if detected and treated early. Yet it is the 4th most common cancer in women globally, and the 2nd most common cancer among females in less developed countries. According to WHO, there were 570,000 cases of cervical cancer worldwide in 2018, and about 311,000 deaths. Sadly, 90 per cent of those deaths occurred in developing nations like Nigeria, where women lack access to screening and early intervention.

Furthermore, WHO has warned that if drastic action is not taken, the annual number of new cases of cervical cancer could rise from 570,000 to 700,000 between 2018 and 2030, while annual deaths would increase from 311,000 to 400,000. In Nigeria, cervical cancer is the 2nd most common cancer and 2nd most common cause of cancer deaths in females. In 2008, cervical cancer killed 9,659 Nigerian women (66 per cent mortality rate), by 2012, this reduced to 8,070 (57 per cent mortality rate).

However, 2018 saw a new spike in cervical cancer deaths to 10,403 (70 per cent mortality rate), whilst there was a fall in the overall cancer deaths in Nigeria during the same period, from 75,392 deaths in 2008 to 70,327 deaths in 2018 (WHO data). Although this second wave in cervical cancer mortality is hardly surprising, given the WHO projection, it was not a fait accompli and is therefore unacceptable.

To address this problem, a fleet of Mobile Cancer Centres (a.k.a. the PinkCruise) was deployed in 2017 to scale up the BIG WAR Against Cancer. The BIG WAR is operated by the National Cancer Prevention Programme (NCPP), a non-governmental initiative of mass medical mission, that has been spearheading awareness and communitybased preventive cancer care to the Nigerian masses since 2007. The NCPP campaign contributed to the improvement in Nigeria’s overall cancer statistics. The BIG WAR protects underprivileged women from coming down with full-blown cancer, by picking them up and treating them in the precancerous stages.

