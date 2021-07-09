Metro & Crime

90-year-old man, two siblings arrested for selling drugs in Katsina, Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*As NDLEA intercepts opioids going to US, UK, New Zealand

Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested 90-year-old Yusuf Yarkadir for allegedly selling drugs to the youths in his Yarkadir village in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The nonagenarian when arrested confessed he had been selling cannabis sativa to the youths in his community for eight years due to their demand for the illegal substance. Though he failed to disclose his source of supply to the operatives of the agency.

The Agency’s spokespersons, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement Friday, said the suspect was arrested on July  7,  in his village.

He said the suspect said his arrest would  make him to back out of the business having tried in the past to stop the illicit trade without success.

In a similar development, narcotic officers in the Ondo State Command of the Agency have also arrested two teenage siblings along with other suspects for dealing in assorted illicit drugs in the state capital.

The teenagers; were identified as Onyema Sunday, (16), and his sister, Onyema Amaka, (15), both were arrested in Car Street area of Akure with 1.894kilograms of Tramadol on July 5, while, a  23-year-old Kazeem Oluyede was also nabbed in Eru Oba area of the capital city with 300grams of cannabis and 3grams of methamphetamine, just as a lady Maryam Musa, (35,) was arrested in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Council Area of the state with 5.5kilograms of cannabis, all on the same day.
Also in Ondo State, following credible intelligence and surveillance, NDLEA operatives on July 7, stormed the Ogbese market, in Akure North Local Government Area, where One Jalamia Ochonogor and Austin Uzoka were arrested with 63 kilograms of cannabis.

While in Bauchi State, at least seven persons were arrested and 28.091kilograms of assorted drugs such as Diazepam, Exol-5, Rophynol, Tramadol, Codeine, and cannabis were recovered from them. Those arrested in two separate raids by operatives of the Bauchi State Command of the Agency

Meanwhile, different quantities of illicit drugs going to the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand were intercepted and seized by narcotic officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations, DOGI, attached to some courier companies in Lagos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Reps member slams N100m suit against EEDC for absence of power

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

The member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Ebonyi state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has slammed a N100million suit against the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for refusing to provide power for his constituency. There has been total blackout in the constituency, especially Afikpo, for over five years now. The Lawmaker said […]
Metro & Crime

Boyfriend, pastor use apostle’s daughter’s menstrual pad for ritual

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Police in Ondo State have arrested a 65-year-old pastor, Festus Adebayo, for allegedly using the menstrual pad of a lady, Miss Oluwasemilore Iluyomade, for ritual purposes. The lady is the daughter of an apostle. Adebayo was arrested alongside Oluwasemilire’s alleged boyfriend, Gbemisola Olufusi. According to a family source, the 24-year-old Olufusi had conspired with the […]
Metro & Crime

Enugu: DPR wields big stick, seals 8 stations for illegal price hike

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

Following the unauthorised hike in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) by some petroleum dealers in Enugu State for more than four days running, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Enugu Field Office on Monday sealed eight petrol stations in the state. Officials of the DPR said the action was to serve as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica