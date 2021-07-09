90-year-old man, two siblings arrested for selling drugs in Katsina, Ondo

*As NDLEA intercepts opioids going to US, UK, New Zealand

Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested 90-year-old Yusuf Yarkadir for allegedly selling drugs to the youths in his Yarkadir village in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The nonagenarian when arrested confessed he had been selling cannabis sativa to the youths in his community for eight years due to their demand for the illegal substance. Though he failed to disclose his source of supply to the operatives of the agency.

The Agency’s spokespersons, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement Friday, said the suspect was arrested on July 7, in his village.

He said the suspect said his arrest would make him to back out of the business having tried in the past to stop the illicit trade without success.

In a similar development, narcotic officers in the Ondo State Command of the Agency have also arrested two teenage siblings along with other suspects for dealing in assorted illicit drugs in the state capital.

The teenagers; were identified as Onyema Sunday, (16), and his sister, Onyema Amaka, (15), both were arrested in Car Street area of Akure with 1.894kilograms of Tramadol on July 5, while, a 23-year-old Kazeem Oluyede was also nabbed in Eru Oba area of the capital city with 300grams of cannabis and 3grams of methamphetamine, just as a lady Maryam Musa, (35,) was arrested in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Council Area of the state with 5.5kilograms of cannabis, all on the same day.

Also in Ondo State, following credible intelligence and surveillance, NDLEA operatives on July 7, stormed the Ogbese market, in Akure North Local Government Area, where One Jalamia Ochonogor and Austin Uzoka were arrested with 63 kilograms of cannabis.

While in Bauchi State, at least seven persons were arrested and 28.091kilograms of assorted drugs such as Diazepam, Exol-5, Rophynol, Tramadol, Codeine, and cannabis were recovered from them. Those arrested in two separate raids by operatives of the Bauchi State Command of the Agency

Meanwhile, different quantities of illicit drugs going to the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand were intercepted and seized by narcotic officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations, DOGI, attached to some courier companies in Lagos.

