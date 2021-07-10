News Top Stories

90-year-old, teenagers arrested for selling drugs in Katsina, Ondo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as NDLEA intercepts opioids going to US, UK, New Zealand

A 90-year-old Yusuf Yarkadir has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for selling drugs to the youths in his Yarkadir Village in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State. Full of regrets under interrogation, the nonagenarian confessed he has been selling cannabis sativa to the youth in his community for eight years due to their demand for the illegal substance.

Though he failed to disclose his source of supply, he however vowed his arrest on Wednesday, July 7, would now make him back out of the business having tried in the past to stop the illicit trade without success. In the same vein, narcotic officers in the Ondo State command of the Agency have arrested two teenage siblings along with other suspects for dealing in assorted illicit drugs in the state capital.

The teenagers; Onyema Sunday, 16, and his sister, Onyema Amaka, 15, were arrested in Car Street area of Akure with 1.894 kilograms of Tramadol on Monday, July 5, while 23-year-old Kazeem Oluyede was nabbed in Eru Oba area of the capital city with 300 grams of cannabis and 3 grams of methamphetamine, just as a lady Maryam Musa, 35, was arrested in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Council Area of the state with 5.5 kilograms of cannabis, all same day. Also in Ondo State, following credible intelligence and surveillance, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday, July 7, stormed the Ogbese Market, in Akure North LGA, where Messrs Jalamia Ochonogor and Austin Uzoka were arrested with 63 kilograms of cannabis. Elsewhere in Bauchi State, at least seven persons have been arrested and 28.091 kilograms of assorted drugs such as Diazepam, Exol-5, Rohypnol, Tramadol, Codeine, and cannabis recovered from them. Those arrested in two separate raids by operatives of the Bauchi State command of the Agency Include: Sunday Obi, Abba Abdullahi, Samuel John, Chijioke Agu, Sani Musa, Alhaji Alhaji Baffa, and Abubakar Saidu. Meanwhile, different quantities of illicit drugs going to the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand have been intercepted and seized by narcotic officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations, DOGI, attached to some courier companies in Lagos. In one of the courier firms, 400 grams of Ketamine hidden in walls of hair attachments carton coming from Cameroon and heading to the US was seized.

