9,000 Ogun residents get FG’s N5, 000 monthly stipend

The Federal Government yesterday began the disbursement of N5,000 monthly stipend to the poor and vulnerable residents of Ogun State. The stipend is being disbursed under the Conditional Cash Transfer programme of the Federal government.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo while flagging off the disbursement at Odeda Local government area, explained that no fewer than 9,593 residents of the state would benefit from the gesture. Ogunbanwo explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from six local governments from the three Senatorial Districts of the state. The commissioner disclosed that the Household Uplifting Programme was introduced nationally by the federal government in 2016 to fortify the Social Safety Net. “The programme

Like this: Like Loading...