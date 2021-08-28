News

9,000 Ogun residents get FG’s N5, 000 monthly stipend

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday began the disbursement of N5,000 monthly stipend to the poor and vulnerable residents of Ogun State. The stipend is being disbursed under the Conditional Cash Transfer programme of the Federal government.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo while flagging off the disbursement at Odeda Local government area, explained that no fewer than 9,593 residents of the state would benefit from the gesture. Ogunbanwo explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from six local governments from the three Senatorial Districts of the state. The commissioner disclosed that the Household Uplifting Programme was introduced nationally by the federal government in 2016 to fortify the Social Safety Net. “The programme

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BIM, MASSOB: We’re strategising for non-violent

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have strategically positioned for a non-violence and non-exodus break away from Nigeria. His Royal Majesty, Igwe Ignatius Agili-Ajana, who doubles as the Commander of Security for the movement said with the recent political and economic developments in […]
News

Anti-corruption: FG faults TI, says rating not true reflection

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Federal Government has rejected Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI). Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, said the rating did not truly reflect the great strides by Nigeria in the fight against corruption.   Mohammed disclosed that the country placed great emphasis […]
News

Ondo poll: You don’t change a winning team,  Oyetola tells voters

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

.Rallies Osun indigenes’ support for Akeredolu Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on  Saturday urged the people of Ondo State to ensure they re-elect Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in next month’s governorship election, declaring that “you don’t change a winning team.” Oyetola, who led a strong delegation comprising his Deputy,  Chief of Staff,  Deputy Chief of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica