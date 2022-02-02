91-year-old Ibadan-born SAN recipient, Oyewo dies

Less than two months after he was formally conferred with the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) at a ceremony in Abuja, the 91-year-old law lecturer, Prof. Toriola Ajagbe Oyewo, died yesterday. The nonagenarian was dew days ago involved in a fatal accident at Ode Omu, on his way to Ede where he was consulting for the Adeleke University. He was admitted at the University College, Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, and few hours after he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, he gave up the ghost. A reliable source told New Telegraph that the old lawyer and academic died from injuries he sustained on the arm and leg. Family source said burial arrangements would be announced later.
