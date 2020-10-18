92,591 candidates sit for Common Entrance Exams

…only 30,000 may be admitted says FG

No fewer than 92,591 candidates yesterday sat for the 2019/2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO), in 639 centres nationwide.

However, only 30,000 candidates may be offered admission, due to the constraints of limited carrying capacity of the 104 Federal Government Colleges.

Speaking during a monitoring exercise of the examination in some centres in Abuja, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu commended the compliance of the centres and candidates to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, as well the smooth conduct of the process.

Some of the schools monitored included, Government Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3, Government Day Secondary School, Maitama, and Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja.

The examination started as early as 10am. While noting that areas in need of improvement have been noted in planning future examinations, Adamu gave assurances the results would be released as soon as possible to enable the successful candidates prepare for resumption early next year in order to bridge the study gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

