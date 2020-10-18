News

92,591 candidates sit for Common Entrance Exams

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

…only 30,000 may be admitted says FG

No fewer than 92,591 candidates yesterday sat for the 2019/2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO), in 639 centres nationwide.

 

However, only 30,000 candidates may be offered  admission, due to the constraints of limited carrying capacity of the 104 Federal Government Colleges.

 

Speaking during a monitoring exercise of the examination in some centres in Abuja, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu commended the compliance of the centres and candidates to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, as well the smooth conduct of the process.

 

Some of the schools monitored included, Government Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3, Government Day Secondary School, Maitama, and Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja.

 

The examination started as early as 10am. While noting that areas in need of improvement have been noted in planning future examinations, Adamu gave assurances the results would be released as soon as possible to enable the successful candidates prepare for resumption early next year in order to bridge the study gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pension scam: Ndume to stand as Maina’s surety

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) has declared his intention to stand as surety for the embattled Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing trial over his alleged involvement in money laundering. Counsel to Maina, Chief J. K Gadzama (SAN) made the disclosure at the Federal High Court sitting […]
News

Apprentice, 27, defiles 10-year-old girl

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man, Inalegwu Ochekwu, of Otukpo town in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl, Franca.   The incident occurred on Saturday. Franca told journalists that Ochekwu defiled her when she was sent to look for her sister. The suspect is said to be an […]
News

APWEN reiterates need for more female engineers in Nigeria

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigerian (APWEN), has reiterated the need for women to take the study of engineering seriously in other to explore vast opportunities in the industry. Chairman Enugu State Chapter of APWEN, EngrEvangeline Eko gave the advice yesterday during a mentoring walk held as part of activities to mark the 2020 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: