9,260 Delta teachers get SUBEB training

The Delta State Universal Basic Educa tion Board, (SUBEB) has trained over 9, 260 teachers in various skills to boost the meaningful education mantra as encapsulated in the five prong developmental agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

 

The areas include, Jolly phonics, Quality Assurance, Early Child Care Development Education and School based model.

 

Other areas are, Cluster School Support Mechanism, leadership and management trainings as well as training of over 2,000 Head Teachers and Assistant Head Teachers on COVID-19 prevention and safety protocol as part of measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in schools.

 

The Executive Chairman of the board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu, supported by an official of UBEC from Abuja, Mr. Emeka Ihenwokeneme, in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, yesterday said it was geared towards enhancing the quality of education in the state.

 

The board’s chair during the opening ceremony of a 5-day training workshop tagged, “The Role of School Support Officers’ Programme in the Effective Implementation of School Based Training Model”, in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission, Abuja, stated that SUBEB would continue to give priority attention to its capacity building efforts by intensifying its training and retraining programmes for teachers in the state.

News

Oyo Police arrest 2 over kidnap of woman, murder of fiance

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

After discreet surveillance and investigations over a period of time, the Oyo State Police Thursday announced its success in arresting two persons, Abubakar Mohammed and Ayankunle Ayaleye, over the kidnapping a businesswoman, Modupeoluwa Oyetoso, and killing of her fiancé, Opeoluwa Oladipo, in the Lanlete area of the Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the state. […]
News

Reports: China releases 10 Indian soldiers days after Ladakh clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  China has released 10 Indian army soldiers, including at least two senior officers, it captured in a high-altitude border clash in the Himalayas which left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead, media reports said. The release follows several rounds of talks between the two sides in a bid to ease tensions after the battle […]
News

Niger: Senator donates 1,800 bags of fertilizers to farmers in nine LGs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Mohammed Sani Musa, has distributed three truckloads of fertilizers worth millions of naira to farmers in his constituency.   The farmers were drawn from the nine local government areas under Niger East, which included Shiroro, Munya, Paikoro, Rafi, Suleja, Gurara, Chanchaga, Bosso and Tafa Local Governments.   The […]

