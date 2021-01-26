9,260 Delta teachers get SUBEB training

The Delta State Universal Basic Educa tion Board, (SUBEB) has trained over 9, 260 teachers in various skills to boost the meaningful education mantra as encapsulated in the five prong developmental agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The areas include, Jolly phonics, Quality Assurance, Early Child Care Development Education and School based model.

Other areas are, Cluster School Support Mechanism, leadership and management trainings as well as training of over 2,000 Head Teachers and Assistant Head Teachers on COVID-19 prevention and safety protocol as part of measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in schools.

The Executive Chairman of the board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu, supported by an official of UBEC from Abuja, Mr. Emeka Ihenwokeneme, in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, yesterday said it was geared towards enhancing the quality of education in the state.

The board’s chair during the opening ceremony of a 5-day training workshop tagged, “The Role of School Support Officers’ Programme in the Effective Implementation of School Based Training Model”, in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission, Abuja, stated that SUBEB would continue to give priority attention to its capacity building efforts by intensifying its training and retraining programmes for teachers in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...