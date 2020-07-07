It is often said that the “stadium factor” is decisive for the fate of a football game; playing in front of their supporters, within the friendly walls of the home stadium, is an added advantage for the teams that can count on a very hot atmosphere. Some facilities such as San Siro, La Bombonera, Maracanà or Wembley are considered among the most beautiful and important in the history of football, but what is the first stadium that hosted an official football match?

In this article on the website we will consider the very first official football pitch in history, which obviously is where football was born, that is England.

Sandygate Road

It is the Boxing Day in 1860 and in the suburbs of Sheffield, in Crosspool, a historic event is about to happen for the world of sport: the Hallam and Sheffield F.C. are about to face each other in what will be the first officially registered football game. Not only does this match mark the beginning of football as an official sport, but it starts the traditional “Boxing day” match for an alternative Christmas in England.

The stage on which the two teams compete is the home stadium of Hallam F.C., or the Sandygate Road cricket ground, which can hold about 700 people, including 210 standing and 40 indoors. Although not a stadium so well known by football fans, Sandygate Road’s Cricket Ground has played a key role in the history of modern football.

The stadium on the outskirts of Sheffield is still the home of Hallam F.C. as well as a stadium for cricket and can boast the Guinness World Record certified as “the first stadium in the history of football”, which therefore attests to its importance within this sport, as pointed on BetDirect.

The first stadium for its size

Unlike Sandygate Road, for which the oldest stadium also corresponds to one of the smallest, the largest football stadiumin the world is of recent construction, the Rungrado May Day Stadium being completed and inaugurated on May 1st 1989 in Pyongyang (North Korea).

The venue, which hosts the home matches of the North Korean national team, can hold up to 150 thousand fans and is certainly one of the most majestic in the world, with its sixteen arches visible from tens of kilometers away. In addition to the football pitch and the athletics track, the Rungrado May Day Stadium has an indoor swimming pool, saunas, shops and restaurants open 365 days a year.

Old Trafford, one of the oldest historic European stadiums

Among the “historic” European stadiums, such as Camp Nou, Santiago Bernabeu, Wembley etc, one of the oldest is Old Trafford in Manchester, home of United, inaugurated in 1910; the Mancunian stadium, which can accommodate 74879 spectators, was built a short distance from the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in 1909: the attendance record was recorded in the 1939 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Grimsby Town, almost reaching 80 thousand people .

Like this: Like Loading...