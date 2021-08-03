95% victims of human trafficking are female –Ogun govt

The Ogun State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, has said that many victims of human trafficking are ignorant or lack understanding in their attempt to get help.

He said the victims have had traumatic post-rescue experiences during identification and legal proceedings. Adeniran stated this at this year, 2021 World Day Against Trafficking In Persons, organised by the Ogun State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking (OGTAHT), held at June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

He said: “Trafficking in persons is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights, indeed, every year, thousands of men, women, children fall into the hands of traffickers, in their own countries and abroad.”

Adeniran said some have faced re-victimisation and punishment for crimes they were forced to commit by their traffickers, noting that others have been subjected to stigmatisation or received inadequate support.

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), South-West, Regional Director, Mrs. Tolu Odugbesan said that female gender has been described as the most vulnerable of human trafficking as 95% fall victim of the nefarious act, saying male gender were only 5% vulnerable to the victim of human trafficking in the country.

Odugbesan, who was represented by Mr. Taiwo Waheed Adegboyega, said on a daily basis they posted and attended to issues of trafficking in persons, urging guidance and parents to teach their children morals as well as counsel them on good characters and decent way of life with sound education.

Like this: Like Loading...