Metro & Crime

95% victims of human trafficking are female –Ogun govt

Posted on Author Chinagorom Chukwu Comment(0)

The Ogun State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, has said that many victims of human trafficking are ignorant or lack understanding in their attempt to get help.

 

He said the victims have had traumatic post-rescue experiences during identification and legal proceedings. Adeniran stated this at this year, 2021 World Day Against Trafficking In Persons, organised by the Ogun State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking (OGTAHT), held at June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

 

He said: “Trafficking in persons is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights, indeed, every year, thousands of men, women, children fall into the hands of traffickers, in their own countries and abroad.”

 

Adeniran said some have faced re-victimisation and punishment for crimes they were forced to commit by their traffickers, noting that others have been subjected to stigmatisation or received inadequate support.

 

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), South-West, Regional Director, Mrs. Tolu Odugbesan said that female gender has been described as the most vulnerable of human trafficking as 95% fall victim of the nefarious act, saying male gender were only 5% vulnerable to the victim of human trafficking in the country.

 

Odugbesan, who was represented by Mr. Taiwo Waheed Adegboyega, said on a daily basis they posted and attended to issues of trafficking in persons, urging guidance and parents to teach their children morals as well as counsel them on good characters and decent way of life with sound education.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police nab 127 traffic robbery suspects

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…begin training for Special Squad Police yesterday said they had, in the last three months, arrested 127 suspected traffic robbers in parts of Lagos State. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, also reassured Lagos residents that robbery in traffic would soon fizzle out and become history in the state. He said the command had […]
Metro & Crime

Aradhe festival: We want to unite our sons, daughters – Organisers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh The organisers of the Aradhe Cultural Day, which holds in Isiko community of Delta State have said the festival is being organised in order to foster unity among the sons and daughters of the town. The annual festival is also to promote the cultural heritage of Aradhe community. According to the Planning […]
Metro & Crime

Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club sponsors cataract surgeries

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three senior citizens have benefitted from medical outreach by the Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club. The beneficiaries, Alhaja Kadijat Jìnádù, Mr. Ganiu Bashorun and Mr. Olalekan Orekoya, had their eyes operated on by a team of medical doctors, led by Lion (Dr.) Olayinka Ajayi during the Worldwide Week of Service in Sight. The President, Ikorodu Diamond […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica