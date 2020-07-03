95,000 Nigerian Hajj pilgrims to wait till 2021

95,000 pilgrims from Nigeria will now have to wait till 2021 to perform Hajj as Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has finaly announced no participation in this year’s hajj rites for non-resident foreigners.

The Kingdom has earlier given the 95,000 quota for Nigeria.

The new decision has, however, attracted eulogies for Saudi Arabia from across the World.

Many Muslims praised Jeddah for its decision to hold this year’s hajj with only a limited number of pilgrims from various nations who already reside in the Kingdom due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has said.

The Sudanese Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowment, commended the decision, saying in a statement that it valued Saudi Arabia’s efforts in serving pilgrims.

Also, the Islamic Cultural Association of Cameroon said: “this right procedure comes in line with the purposes of the Islamic Sharia’s provisions to protect human lives and the safety of the pilgrims.”

Malaysia equally welcomed the decision.

A joint statement issued by Malaysian Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Islamic Affairs said: “Malaysia fully supports the decision of the Kingdom’s government, which reflects the keenness of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on ensuring the safety and securely of pilgrims, in line with the requirements of global public health.”

In the same vein, the Grand Mufti of the Republic of Rwanda, and president of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Rwanda, Sheikh Hatimana, praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to serve the two holy mosques and pilgrims.

He noted that Saudi Arabia’s decision to hold Hajj this year with a very limited number of pilgrims due to coronavirus pandemic “is a clear evidence of the leadership’s awareness and concern for the safety of pilgrims.”

In a statement, he said that the decision came to ensure the safety of millions of Muslims and to preserve the human soul, taking into account the necessity of holding the ritual of hajj without harming the lives of the pilgrims.

He stressed that the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs stands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, the Yemeni Minister of Endowments and Guidance, Dr Ahmed Atiyyah, said: “This decision stems from the government of Saudi Arabia’s keenness to preserve the safety of pilgrims from coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the death of around half a million people.”

