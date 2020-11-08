Sports

96 teams jostle for honour at 2020 Prince GAS Cup

A total of 96 teams are expected to take part in this year’s edition of the Prince GAS Cup slated to kick off on November 13 in four centres in Lagos State.

 

According to the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prince Gbadamosi Adebola Sulaimon, 64 teams will battle for honours in the U-15 category, while 32 teams will vie for the top prize in the free age category.

 

Igando, Mushin, Ejigbo and Aboru centres would host th e matches. Sulaimon, who is also the treasurer, Grassroots Football Association of Lagos assured that this year edition of the event would be top class with mouth-watering cash prizes to be won.

 

“I want to state that this year’s edition will be well package in terms of organization, use of qualified referees while cash prizes have been increased to 100k and 50k respectively.

 

The finalists will also smile home with set of jersey and other individual awards. Under 15 teams would also been taking care of at both center at Igando and Mushin. “We also urged the participating teams to adhere to the rules of the competition, while also observing the Covid-19 protocol. Teams that go against the rules will be disqualified,” the LOC boss.

 

The competition will be supported by Elder David Akere, the Grand Patron Chief Iyk Madu Obi, Germanybased Yomi Oyadeyi and Raheem Ganiu of ROLAG investment.

