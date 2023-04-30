98 Hoodlums Arrested For Homicide, Phone Snatching In Kaduna

T he Kaduna State Government has disclosed that at least 98 suspects involved in urban gangsterism popularly known as ‘Sara-Suka’ in local parlance have been arrested by the state police command.

The arrest took place between the 26th and 28th of April, 2023, following increased criminal activities by the hoodlums in various communities in Kaduna Metropolis and environs.

The hoodlums were arrested for various crimes consisting of homicide, phone snatching and others leading to the death of some residents and injuries to others.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State in a statement said worried by the increase in urban gangsterism perpetrated by criminals known as ‘Sara-Suka’ in Kaduna Metropolis, state Governor Nasir El-Rufai demanded an aggressive action against the criminals and led to the arrest by the State Police Command.

He said the criminals had been attacking citizens and snatching their mobile phones and other belongings, a situation which resulted in loss of several lives and severe injuries inflicted on innocent citizens.

According to the report made available to the state government by the police command, “a total of 98 suspects were arrested between the 26th and 28th of April, 2023, of which 19 have been charged to court, while 61 are still under investigation at various Divisions within the Kaduna Metropolis.