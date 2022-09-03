98m litres of PMS: IPMAN backs Customs CG

…Call for phased deregulation

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Friday, said it was unwarranted for 98 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, to be released in Nigeria. They stated that the daily consumption of the nation cannot be more than 60 million litres per day, adding that the release of extra 38 million litres cannot be justified. IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr. Mike Osatuyi, and the Chairman, IPMAN Chairman of NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amao, in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph, also said it is unsustainable the about N6.7 trillion budget for subsidy on PMS.

They said government should embark on phased deregulation and put in place measures that will ameliorate the initial harsh effects of subsidy withdrawal. Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NIS) at an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance on the 2023- 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Frame and Fiscal Strategy Paper raised the alarm that about 38 million litres of petrol is smuggled out of the country. He also queried why 98 million litres of petrol should be released instead of 60 million litres claimed to be the actual national consumption. He also lamented the continued spending of huge sums of money on subsidies. Osatuyi said releasing 98 million litres of petrol was uncalled for. He said: “They cannot be talking of 93 million litres even with the reserve they normally say they are keeping.

“What we know that we are consuming per day is an average of 60 million litres per day. If anybody is bringing other figures, I do not know where the person is getting it from. “They are the government agency, so they will add their own figure but Nigeria’s real consumption should be about 60 million litres.” Amao called on security agencies to address the smuggling of petrol from Nigeria to neighbouring countries.

“Nigeria could consume in the neighbourhood of 45 million litres of PMS daily. I could remember vividly three or four years back, we were on the consumption of 30 to 35 million litres per day. “Due to the economic situation and low sales, there could be a reduction in the 60 million daily consumption claims as people have reduced their travelling. “We will not be consuming up to 60 million. Other volumes where are they going? We should also the agencies. “If they are rather releasing 98 million litres of petrol per day, the agencies should be asked and people who are even loading the product should be checked. “We cannot use 98 million litres of petrol per day. It rose from 30 million litres to 35 million and 40 million. “But now if it is higher, it should be more than 60 million litres per day. The agencies should be questioned.

