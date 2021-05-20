99% Federal workers captured on NHIS – Sambo

The Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, has said 99 per cent of formal workers under the payroll of the Federal Government, have been captured under the Scheme. Sambo made this known during a collaborative meeting with the President, Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Muray-Bruce, on avenues towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

He said: “Access to affordable and quality health care for all Nigerians would be attainment of the landmark of one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Scheme has successfully covered 99 per cent of workers who are on federal government payroll under its formal sector programme. While noting that the NHIS before his appointment had drifted away from its core objectives, he was confident the on-going reforms which sufficed following a system diagnosis he conducted to resolve the problems he met on ground, would resolve the problems of the scheme under his watch.

“Having earned my name in organisational management, if I am unable to fix NHIS’ problems then after my tenure I should go back to my village rather than back to the classroom.” On the reviewed NHIS Act awaiting the President’s assent, he said the wouldbe legislation would make health insurance compulsory for all Nigerians.

He added that with commencement of the Scheme’s ten year strategic plan, UHC could be attained before the projected timeline. President Silverbird Group, Mr Guy Muray-Bruce, said that his organisation was seeking areas of partnership and collaboration with the Scheme in the overall interest of Nigeria’s healthcare system, noting that Silverbird was in a position to give positive representation to the various efforts of the Scheme.

