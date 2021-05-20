Health

99% Federal workers captured on NHIS – Sambo

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, has said 99 per cent of formal workers under the payroll of the Federal Government, have been captured under the Scheme. Sambo made this known during a collaborative meeting with the President, Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Muray-Bruce, on avenues towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

He said: “Access to affordable and quality health care for all Nigerians would be attainment of the landmark of one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Scheme has successfully covered 99 per cent of workers who are on federal government payroll under its formal sector programme. While noting that the NHIS before his appointment had drifted away from its core objectives, he was confident the on-going reforms which sufficed following a system diagnosis he conducted to resolve the problems he met on ground, would resolve the problems of the scheme under his watch.

“Having earned my name in organisational management, if I am unable to fix NHIS’ problems then after my tenure I should go back to my village rather than back to the classroom.” On the reviewed NHIS Act awaiting the President’s assent, he said the wouldbe legislation would make health insurance compulsory for all Nigerians.

He added that with commencement of the Scheme’s ten year strategic plan, UHC could be attained before the projected timeline. President Silverbird Group, Mr Guy Muray-Bruce, said that his organisation was seeking areas of partnership and collaboration with the Scheme in the overall interest of Nigeria’s healthcare system, noting that Silverbird was in a position to give positive representation to the various efforts of the Scheme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Johnson: UK looking at ways to protect against Brazilian COVID-19 variant

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at ways to stop a variant of the novel coronavirus found in Brazil from entering Britain. Japan’s health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a new strain of COVID-19 in four travellers from Brazil’s Amazonas state which featured 12 mutations, including one […]
Health

NMA, MWAN task stakeholders on reducing cancer deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Appolonia Adeyemi The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch has urged everyone and all stakeholders including all tiers of governments, the private sector, civil society groups, to collaborate with a view to ensure reduction in the number of premature deaths from cancer. The Chairman of Lagos NMA, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan who made the […]
Health

Orphan seeks N6m for eye cancer surgery in India

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A seven-year-old ophan, ShimadooMonday Aver wholosthistwoparentstofamer-FulaniherdsmencrisisinBenueStatethree yearsago, hasappealedtokind-heartedNigerians, philanthropists, publica ndp rivateo rganisationsf or donationof N6,100,000 financialsupport to carry out corrective eye cancer surgery.   Shimadoo from Apese, Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) in Benue State, currently suffers a form of eye cancer, a tumour covering his right eye which has been diagnosed as Orbita […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica