99% federal workers captured on NHIS – Sambo

The Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, has said that 99 per cent of formal workers under the payroll of the Federal Government have been captured under the scheme. Sambo made this known during a collaborative meeting with the President, Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Muray- Bruce, on avenues towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country. He said: “Access to affordable and quality health care for all Nigerians would be the attainment of the landmark of one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The scheme has successfully covered 99 per cent of workers who are on Federal Government payroll under its formal sector programme. While noting that the NHIS before his appointment had drifted away from its core objectives, he was confident the ongoing reforms which sufficed following a system diagnosis he conducted to resolve the problems he met on ground, would resolve the problems of the scheme under his watch

