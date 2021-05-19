99% federal workers captured on NHIS – Sambo

The Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, has said that 99 per cent of formal workers under the payroll of the Federal Government have been captured under the scheme. Sambo made this known during a collaborative meeting with the President, Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Muray- Bruce, on avenues towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country. He said: “Access to affordable and quality health care for all Nigerians would be the attainment of the landmark of one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The scheme has successfully covered 99 per cent of workers who are on Federal Government payroll under its formal sector programme. While noting that the NHIS before his appointment had drifted away from its core objectives, he was confident the ongoing reforms which sufficed following a system diagnosis he conducted to resolve the problems he met on ground, would resolve the problems of the scheme under his watch
Related Articles
COVID-19: Nigeria records spike in cases, deaths also remain high
Nigeria’s COVID-19 rate recorded another spike on Saturday, with 664 new samples confirmed positive in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The number of new cases was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at 11:46pm on Saturday. The figure for Saturday is the highest in close to two weeks […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate never asked our management staff to step aside – NTA
The Nigerian Television Authority has denied reports that its management staff have been asked to step aside by the Senate Committee on Finance. The government-owned broadcast network made this known in a statement signed by its Deputy Director Corporate Affairs, M.C. Moses, on Wednesday. There were reports that the Senate had recommended the dismissal of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court refuses EFCC’s request to cross examine ex- NNPC GMD, Yakubu
The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja yesterday refused an application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) to cross-examine former Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, on a separate suit not before the instant court. The court consequently upheld the objection raised by Yakubu’s counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)