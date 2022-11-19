9ice, Orezi, others delight fans at Highlandah finale

Gongo Aso crooner, Abolore Akande, better known as 9ice, alongside Orezi, and ARB Band and others thrilled fans at the grand finale of the first edition of William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah competition held recently at the Union Bank Sport ground, Surulere, Lagos.

Emerging the overall winner of the night, Akinwale Awatt, defeated 14 other contestants, of the first-ever Naija Highlandah champion, earning a trip to Scotland and a cash award of N2m. The hunt by William Lawson’s for this coveted role began on October 6 and climaxed on November 12.

Congratulating the winner, Lerato Makume, Bacardi Marketing Manager in Nigeria, said; “We are proud of Awatt and are pleased to have him on board to be the first Naija Highlandah for William Lawson’s. Awatt embodies the qualities of William Lawson’s of bucking convention, setting your own rules, and being daringly different.

Our customers enjoyed The Naija Highlandah Challenge, and we will surely be back.” Awatt, who hails from Lagos State, is an entrepreneur, a talent manager and currently studying Economics at the National Open University (NOUN). A foodie, who enjoys cooking more than any other thing, he is the Manager of Tiamo Catering Services, and loves football and swimming.

Speaking after his win, Awatt said; “I want to thank William Lawson’s for giving me the chance to compete and take home the Naija Highlandah trophy. It has motivated many Nigerians, including myself, to come out in big numbers and to be their fearless selves. I am thrilled to be a part of it and looking forward to the trip to Scotland.”

