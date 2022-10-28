Business

9M’22: Union Bank announces 14% rise in PBT to N18.2bn

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has reported N18.2billion Profit Before Tax (PBT) in its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended 30th September 2022, representing an increase of 14.per cent from N16.0billion reported in the corresponding period of last year.

The bank’s gross earnings increased by 12.4 per cent to N140.6billion in 9M’22 from N125.2billion in 9M’21, driven by higher earnings assets. The financial statement also shows that driven by higher interest income, the bank recorded a 7.3 per cent increase in net operating income after impairments to N76.3billion in 9M’22 from N71.2 billion it reported in the corresponding period of last year.

Furthermore, the lender’s operating expenses rose by 5.2per cent to N58.1billion in 9M’22 from N55.2billion in the corresponding period of 2021, over an outcome of higher non-discretionary regulatory costs and power costs. Also, customer depos-its increased by 12. 7 per cent to N1.53 trillion as of September 30, 2022, from N1.36 trillion in Dec 2021. Gross loans rose by 10.1 per cent to N990.3billion as of 30th September 2022, from N899.1billion reported in December 2021. Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mudassir Amray, said: “We had a good third-quarter performance, with strong growth in profits supported by additional net interest income.

Our strategy remains on track, with good delivery in all areas. This was reflected in more consistent top-line growth, robust lending pipelines across our businesses, and rising lending to key sectors. “Our performance reflects the continued impact of our strategy, with gathering revenue momentum. The progress that we have made means we are in a strong position. In 9M’22, compared to 9M’21, the Bank’s Gross Earnings, Net Interest Income and Profit Before Tax grew by 12.4 per cent, 59.8 per cent, and 14 per cent respectively. “As we look towards the rest of the year, we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment believing that the lows of recent quarters are behind us. This confidence, together with our focus on building on our efficiency, expanded synergies and robust cost control, will put the Bank in a stronger position.’’

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
Business

Excise duty: Carbonated drink producers may lose N1.9trn –MAN

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The proposed reintroduction of excise duty on non-alcoholic drinks by the Federal Government would see producers of carbonated drinks in the country losing up to N1.9 trillion in revenue in three years between 2022 and 2025, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed. According to the association, reintroducing excise duty will be counterproductive. Chairman […]
Business

NAICOM endorses MD for IEI

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved the appointment of Mr Ebunolu Oludele Ayeni as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc.   According to a statement by the company’s Head of Legal and Compliance Services, Reginald Reuben, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has also been notified of the approval.   […]
Business

Fintech startup, BFREE, raises $1.7m funding round

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigerian credit management fintech startup, BFREE, has raised a $1.7 million pre-Series A funding round and strengthened its management team ahead of global expansion. Founded in August 2020 by Chukwudi Enyi, Moses Nmor and Julian Flosbach, BFREE offers ethical digital-first credit collection solutions for financial institutions in emerging markets. After 16 months in business, the […]

