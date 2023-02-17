9mobile, ABU renew strategic partnership on technology

Nigeria’s telecoms company, 9mobile has announced renewal of its strategic partnership with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. This announcement was made during a recent visit of 9mobile’s leadership team to the institution. The partnership, which was first estab-lished 10 years ago, was revitalised to bring new and exciting opportunities to the institution and the learning community. The Telco stated that the renewed partnership would leverage the strengths of 9mobile’s technology to provide the institution with worldclass virtual learning tools and products, internships for students of the Master’s programme instituted in 2013, and Sabbatical leave opportunities for lecturers, among other initiatives. It promised to upgrade the existing Telecoms Engineering laboratory it previously installed to offer students and lecturers the highest level of support and improve the capacity of the department to deliver quality teaching. The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel who led the team, said: “We are excited at rekindling our part nership with this great institution of learning. “This partnership, which was established a decade ago, is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, which is aimed at bridging the shortage of highly skilled local manpower in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry following identified knowledge gaps. “We are eager to work with the leadership of ABU once again, and we believe this renewed partnership will bring exciting new opportunities for the institution.’’
