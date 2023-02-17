News

9mobile, ABU renew strategic partnership on technology

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Nigeria’s telecoms company, 9mobile has announced renewal of its strategic partnership with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. This announcement was made during a recent visit of 9mobile’s leadership team to the institution. The partnership, which was first estab-lished 10 years ago, was revitalised to bring new and exciting opportunities to the institution and the learning community. The Telco stated that the renewed partnership would leverage the strengths of 9mobile’s technology to provide the institution with worldclass virtual learning tools and products, internships for students of the Master’s programme instituted in 2013, and Sabbatical leave opportunities for lecturers, among other initiatives. It promised to upgrade the existing Telecoms Engineering laboratory it previously installed to offer students and lecturers the highest level of support and improve the capacity of the department to deliver quality teaching. The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel who led the team, said: “We are excited at rekindling our part nership with this great institution of learning. “This partnership, which was established a decade ago, is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, which is aimed at bridging the shortage of highly skilled local manpower in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry following identified knowledge gaps. “We are eager to work with the leadership of ABU once again, and we believe this renewed partnership will bring exciting new opportunities for the institution.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG vows to probe VIPs who breached airport protocols

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has vowed that the alleged breach of airport protocols by some dignitaries will be investigated. The minister said if the individuals were found guilty, they are likely to be imprisoned for not less than two months. According to Sirika, so far, three dignitaries have been alleged to have flouted […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 133 new infections, two deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed two deaths and 133 new coronavirus infections across the country. The agency confirmed the new cases in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory in its update for October 18, 2020. Lagos was first on the list of states with new cases on Sunday with […]
News

Olubadan fires Baale over violation of customs, tradition

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, yesterday removed Chief Saheed Alatise as Baale Lagelu Aboke in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.   The Personal Assistant/ Director of Media and Publicity to the monarch, Adeola Oloko, said Alatise’s removal “takes immediate effect”. He added, “Chief Alatise, who has been embroiled in one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica